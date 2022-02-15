Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 31,731 shares valued at $2,016,149. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

