Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 321,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 128,660 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

