Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

