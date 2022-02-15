Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.