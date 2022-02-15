Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

