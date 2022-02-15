Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Computer Task Group worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

