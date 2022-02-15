Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $226,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markforged alerts:

MKFG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.