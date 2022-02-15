Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $226,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.