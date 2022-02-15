Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $226,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MKFG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06.
In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.
Markforged Company Profile
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
