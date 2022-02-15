Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

