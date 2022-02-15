Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 49,715 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VOXX International worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.
About VOXX International
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.