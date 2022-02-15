Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 49,715 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VOXX International worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 238,918 shares of company stock worth $2,648,417. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

