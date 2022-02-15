Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

