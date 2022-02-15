Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 473,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,414,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

