Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

