Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Koppers worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE KOP opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

