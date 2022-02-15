Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 378,459 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,459 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 66.8% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 321,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 128,660 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 million, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

