Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

