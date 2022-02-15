Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.42

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.42 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($2.02). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.96), with a volume of 429,109 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.42. The firm has a market cap of £309.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Robert Stan purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,971.58). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total value of £107,900 ($146,008.12). Insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

