Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $20.62 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $20.62 or 0.00046531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $384.32 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

