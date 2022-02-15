AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.34 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of APPH stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. AppHarvest has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $39.50.
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.