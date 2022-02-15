AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.34 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. AppHarvest has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $39.50.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

