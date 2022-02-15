AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.49% of AptarGroup worth $38,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

