APY.Finance (APY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $334,809.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $334,809.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.55 or 0.07055115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.57 or 0.99917102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,034,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.