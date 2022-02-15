Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 73.0% in January

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

