Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ares Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,147. Ares Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

