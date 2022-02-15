Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 1,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

