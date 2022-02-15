Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 1,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

