Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $61.29.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.