Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $61.29.
A number of analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
