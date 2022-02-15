Ark Trading Down 0.5% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $137.39 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,124,183 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

