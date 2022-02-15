Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $467,564.49 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $467,564.49 and $5,622.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.42 or 0.07144357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00294331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.69 or 0.00764734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00074484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00410557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00218321 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,389,965 coins and its circulating supply is 12,345,421 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

