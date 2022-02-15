Arqma Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $519,365.18 and approximately $5,564.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,302.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.76 or 0.07003650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00296146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00766089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013881 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00074155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00406636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00216758 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,383,061 coins and its circulating supply is 12,338,517 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

