Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.54. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

