Arweave Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $39.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $34.55 or 0.00078112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

