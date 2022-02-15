Arweave Reaches One Day Volume of $38.17 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $38.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $34.14 or 0.00077766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

