Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 1,595,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.