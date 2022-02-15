Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 1,595,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 328.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 737.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 204,755 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

