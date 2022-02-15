Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.50

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 5062130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.05 ($0.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

