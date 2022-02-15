Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.07) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 62 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 61.70 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.