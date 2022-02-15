Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.95), with a volume of 328804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.95).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.56) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.50) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.67).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £618.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.49), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,963.46).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

