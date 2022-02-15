Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stake Lessened by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398,600 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up 1.9% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

