ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.02

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and traded as low as $32.94. ATCO shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 3,259 shares trading hands.

ACLLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

