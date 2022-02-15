Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.46. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 3,889,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The firm has a market cap of C$769.48 million and a P/E ratio of 46.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

