Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Trading 11.1% Higher

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. 4,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

