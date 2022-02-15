Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 5.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $13.12 on Tuesday, reaching $333.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,328. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.46. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

