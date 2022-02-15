ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.99

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.99 and traded as high as C$49.61. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$48.89, with a volume of 209,516 shares changing hands.

ATA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.99.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

