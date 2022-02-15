Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.41

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.41 and traded as high as C$12.75. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 28,407 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$914.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

