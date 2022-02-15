Aurubis AG Declares Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6151 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

AIAGY opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

AIAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

