Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Autodesk worth $192,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.36.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

