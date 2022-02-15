Automata Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.63 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $78.63 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

