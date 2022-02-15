Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Reduced by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 7.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 0.48% of Automatic Data Processing worth $403,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

ADP stock opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

