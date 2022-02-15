Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares.
The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51.
About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)
