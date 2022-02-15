AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,924.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,004.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,812.28. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.