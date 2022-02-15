Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AGR opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.