Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Avaya reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.